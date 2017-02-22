Local News
Fort Hood soldier from Fayetteville dies in training accident
Posted 3:13 p.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — A Foot Hood soldier from Fayetteville who died during a training accident was identified Wednesday.
Pvt. Michael Luis Garcia, 29, died during a vehicle training incident at a Fort Irwin, Calif., training center.
Garcia entered the active-duty military in March 2016 as an indirect fire infantryman.
