— Members of the 1st Brigade Combat Team took to the streets at Fort Bragg for a four-mile run Wednesday morning — their last run together before about 1,500 of the 3,500 head on a mission to Afghanistan.

"To train, advise and assist in Afghanistan and then security force in Afghanistan," Col. Toby Magsig said. "So we're all about making our Afghan partners successful."

Over the weekend, three American soldiers, including one from North Carolina, were killed in what the Afghan government is calling an insider attack by an Afghan soldier.

1st Lt. Kelly McDonald said she knows the danger, as this is her second deployment to a combat zone.

"It's just like being a man headed down in a combat unit," McDonald said.

"I've trained the same. I've moved field problems when we're out in the field. We do the same physical training as them. Anything they do, I tried to do just the same."

The mission will be Sgt. Dominic Harris’s first deployment and the first time he is leaving his wife and child.



"So I told her I would be ready for his deployment, and then I would go through all of the programs that we have. The military has to help her out as far as with the deployment," Harris said.

The unit will case the unit’s colors, marking the end of their stay at Fort Bragg and the beginning of their mission in Afghanistan.

"They should make the American people proud," Robert Cobb, 82nd Airborne Division.

"Because they work hard every single day to prepare for any mission that's given to them, and any mission that's given to them, they're going to be successful, and they're going to fight, and they're going to win on the battlefield. They're going to able our Afghan partners to win.”