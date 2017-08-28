You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A soldier died in his barracks room at Fort Bragg on Friday, officials announced Monday.

Sergeant Geoffrey L. Vonbosse, 30, of Leesville, La. was a mortarman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division. Military officials are investigating his death.

Sgt. Vonbosse joined the Army in April 2011 and was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment on Fort Polk, La. In March 2015, he was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division.

"We are always deeply saddened by the loss of any team member," said Lieutenant Colonel Adlai Wood, Deputy Commander of 1st BCT. "Sergeant Vonbosse was among the small group of Americans who volunteered to serve our nation and for that we are grateful."

Vonbosse's awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Expert Infantryman Badge and the Parachutist Badge.