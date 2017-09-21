You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Fort Bragg soldier who was with his unit in Afghanistan returned to Fayetteville to face sex-related allegations against him, arrest documents said.

According to The Fayetteville Observer, Sgt. Andrew Lawrence Porter, 31, was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree sex offense and one count each of second-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping.

Porter is assigned to the 82nd Airborne, 2nd Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, documents said. The alleged offenses happened March 24, the arrest warrant said.

Bail was set at $300,000.