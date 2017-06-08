You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Fort Bragg soldier with the 82nd Airborne Division was arrested Wednesday and charged with possessing a video connected to peeping.

According to Fayetteville authorities, Jeffrey Creech, 29, is charged with possessing a photographic image from peeping and misdemeanor obstruction of justice.

Police said a woman seen in the video met a man on Tinder. He invited her to a house party at an apartment complex in Fayetteville in January. While at the party, the woman and the man went into a bedroom to have sex. During the encounter, the woman said she noticed someone was filming her.

Police found that Creech possessed a copy of the video on his phone. During the course of the investigation, the warrant said Creech deleted the video.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.