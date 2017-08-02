You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper died Sunday in his off-post residence in Fayetteville, Fort Bragg officials said.

Staff Sgt. Nathan D. Stull, 37, of Dunn, was a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to Echo Company, 37th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Stull's death.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of a valued team member,” said Major Jeff Works, Deputy Commander of 2nd BCT, the “Falcon Brigade.” “Staff Sergeant Nathan Stull was among the small group of Americans who volunteered to take up arms for our nation during a time of war, serving three combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He further volunteered for airborne school. He volunteered a third time to serve on airborne status in the 82nd Airborne Division, knowing he would regularly face the hazards of airborne operations.”

Stull joined the Army in Sept. 1999.