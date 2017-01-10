You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper died in his Fayetteville home on Friday, according to police.

Pfc Andrew C. Berg, 27, of Waterford, Mich., was a combat medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 508th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

"Private First Class Andrew Berg volunteered to serve his nation in a time of war," said Lt. Col. Jeremy Mushtare, 2nd Brigade Combat Team deputy commander. (extra space) "He further volunteered to serve as a health care specialist in an Airborne unit where he could care for fellow paratroopers. We mourn his loss and we express sincere gratitude to him and his family for his dedicated service to the 82nd Airborne Division and Falcon Brigade."

Berg joined the Army in August 2015 and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in April 2016. His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War On Terrorism Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Service Ribbon, and the Parachutist Badge.

The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.