Local News
Fort Bragg clears water as safe to drink without boiling after water main break
Posted 7:59 a.m. yesterday
Updated 38 minutes ago
Cumberland County, N.C. — Fort Bragg lifted the boil water advisory Saturday evening that was put in place after a water main break that occurred early Friday morning.
Fort Bragg officials said repairs on the 36-inch line were completed, and all restrictions on the water have been cleared.
Once the line was repaired, they flushed and sampled the lines for 24 hours to ensure safety.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.