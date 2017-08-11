  • Weather

Cumberland County, N.C. — Fort Bragg lifted the boil water advisory Saturday evening that was put in place after a water main break that occurred early Friday morning.

Fort Bragg officials said repairs on the 36-inch line were completed, and all restrictions on the water have been cleared.

Once the line was repaired, they flushed and sampled the lines for 24 hours to ensure safety.

