You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19GAA

— Gov. Roy Cooper has authorized sending 200 engineers from the North Carolina Army National Guard to support recovery efforts in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

N.C. Guardsmen from the 105th Engineer Battalion "Task Force Rhino," headquartered in Raeford, will depart sometime this weekend, with the remainder of the unit deploying next week.

They are expected to be in Puerto Rico for 30 days, but are prepared to be there longer if required. They will help clear debris from road and make repairs.

"When our state was devastated with severe flooding during Hurricane Matthew last year, many states came to our assistance in our time of need," Cooper said. "Now it's our turn to provide aid to fellow citizens in Puerto Rico."

Soldiers also assigned to the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, stationed at Fort Bragg, deployed to Puerto Rico Tuesday to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Hurricane Maria response efforts.

Additional soldiers are scheduled to deploy in the near future.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by Hurricane Maria," said Brig. Gen. Christopher O. Mohan, commanding general of the 3rd ESC. "We are proud to use our skills and equipment for this mission, to help the people of Puerto Rico for as long as we are needed."

North Carolina military also supported hurricane relief efforts in Texas and Florida.