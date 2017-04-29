You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Veteran statehouse journalist and former WRAL News multimedia investigative reporter Mark Binker died unexpectedly at his home early Saturday. He was 43.

Binker leaves behind his beloved wife, Marla, and sons Mason and Max. He also is survived by his parents, Gerald and Barbara Binker; mother- and father-in-law, Fran and Bob Smith; and brothers Richard and David.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Binker, who earned his master's degree in journalism at the University of Maryland, covered North Carolina politics for 12 years, first for the Greensboro News & Record, then for @NCCapitol at WRAL.com and most recently for the political newsletter The Insider. He was named editor of The Insider in March, where he was excited to have the opportunity to write columns that would run statewide.

He was also active in the profession in a service capacity, helping to run the national group CapitolBeat, arranging conferences to inform and educate reporters around the country on policy issues and best practices for day-to-day statehouse work. He was also past president of the North Carolina Capitol Press Corps, where he helped to formalize the group’s bylaws and policy on advocacy journalism.

Binker was a reporter’s reporter. His reporting was thorough, deep and fair, and he never lost sight of the human stories behind the political machinations. He was dogged, irascible, funny and kind, always ready to take on an intern or help a young reporter find his or her way.

He earned the respect of everyone he covered. His passing leaves a large void in the institutional knowledge and the spirit of the capitol press corps.

"Mark was a passionate reporter who was determined to hold government officials accountable to the people they serve," WRAL News Director Rick Gall said. "He was a major contributor to our @NCCapitol coverage, and we'll be forever grateful to him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family."

Binker’s love of journalism was surpassed only by his love for his family. He was an incredibly devoted father, coaching his sons’ soccer teams, camping with Y Guides and helping Max build a catapult for the science competition they were to attend Saturday.

The Capitol Broadcasting Co. family extends our most heartfelt condolences. He will be sorely missed.

