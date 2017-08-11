You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Wake County district attorney on Friday added three more sex charges to the list of offenses against a former teacher.

Troy Logan Pickens, 26, of Raleigh, was charged with two counts of first-degree sex offense with a child and first degree rape of a child, according to online court records, for an incident alleged to have happened on Aug. 4, 2015.

Pickens was previously accused of several sex crimes involving a student in February 2015 while he was a chorus teacher at Neal Middle School in Durham. Durham Public Schools officials said Pickens resigned in March 2015, two days after he was suspended when a student alleged he had touched her inappropriately.

The new charges stem from an incident that allegedly happened while Pickens was a teacher at Durant Middle School in Wake County. He started teaching at Durant in July 2015 and resigned in January 2017 after he was arrested for having an improper relationship with a student.

Pickens was being held in the Wake County Justice Center.