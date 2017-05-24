Former Wake County employee charged with contaminating co-worker's drink
Raleigh, N.C. — A former Wake County employee was arrested Tuesday and charged with contaminating a co-worker’s drink.
Adrien Crawford, 33, of Henderson, worked for Wake County Human Services as a case manager from March 2015 until Tuesday, when he resigned.
Crawford is charged with one felony count of adulterated or misbranded food. Authorities said he placed an unknown substance in Melanie Chunn's drink between May 9 and May 22.
He was released on a $50,000 bond. Crawford was expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
He is banned from all Wake County properties pending the outcome of the case.
Authorities said they are conducting tests to determine what substance was put in the drink.
