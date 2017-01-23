You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Latest on the medical treatment of former President George H.W. Bush and former first lady Barbara Bush at a Houston hospital (all times local):

10:55 a.m.

Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara have touched the medical staff at a Houston hospital with their humility.

One of their physicians, Dr. Amy Mynderse (MYN'-durz), told reporters that when she informed the 92-year-old former president she would be speaking at a news conference Monday, he replied: "About what?"

Bush has been in the hospital for more than a week being treated for pneumonia, and former first lady Barbara Bush was treated at the same facility for bronchitis.

Mynderse says Bush appeared incredulous that people would want to know about him.

She says: "They're so humble. They truly are the most humble people."

Doctors say the 41st president is still recovering from pneumonia but that he will be moved from the intensive care unit Monday.

___

10:45 a.m.

Doctors say former President George H.W. Bush is sitting up, laughing, joking and asking when he can go home from the Houston hospital that has been treating him for pneumonia for the past 10 days.

Dr. Amy Mynderse (MYN'-durz) says Bush will be moved Monday from the intensive care unit at the Houston Methodist Hospital where he was hooked up to a ventilator for several days last week. She called him "not your average 92-year-old."

Dr. Clint Doerr (dohr) said during the same news conference Monday that the former president has been sitting up in bed watching TV, asking for oyster stew and saying that he wants to go home. Former first lady Barbara Bush was discharged from the hospital Monday after undergoing treatment for bronchitis.

Doerr stressed that Bush is still recovering from pneumonia.

___

10:15 a.m.

Doctors say former President George H.W. Bush will soon be moved from the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital where he has been treated for pneumonia.

Dr. Amy Mynderse says the 92-year-old Bush will be moved from the ICU at the Houston Methodist Hospital on Monday.

Bush was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the hospital Jan. 14. Doctors diagnosed him with pneumonia and put him on a ventilator in the ICU to assist his breathing. The breathing tube was removed Friday.

Bush family spokesman Jim McGrath said Sunday that the former president's vital signs were normal and that doctors hoped he could be moved out of intensive care in the next day or so.

___

10:10 a.m.

Doctors say former first lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the Houston hospital where she underwent treatment for bronchitis.

Mrs. Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital last Wednesday, just a matter of days after her husband, former President George H.W. Bush, checked in to be treated for pneumonia. She is 91 and he is 92.

Barbara Bush was told she could return home Sunday, but family spokesman Jim McGrath said she opted to stay one more night in the hospital to fully recover and to stay close to her husband.

Dr. Amy Mynderse said Monday morning that Mrs. Bush has been discharged.

The Bushes have been married for more than seven decades — the longest marriage of any presidential couple in American history.

___

8:50 a.m.

Doctors treating former President George H.W. Bush and his wife at a Houston hospital are set to provide an update on their conditions.

The 92-year-old former president was struggling to breathe when he was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital Jan. 14, and has since been treated for pneumonia in the intensive care unit.

Ninety-one-year-old Barbara Bush is recovering from bronchitis. She entered the same hospital Wednesday.

Two doctors who have been treating the Bushes will also answer questions about their medical treatment at a news conference Monday morning.

A Bush family spokesman said Mrs. Bush was given the option of leaving the hospital Sunday, but that she opted to stay overnight to continue her recovery and be close to her husband.