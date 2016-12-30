Local News
Former Millbrook teacher, coach remembered
Posted 11:46 p.m. Friday
Updated 7:59 p.m. yesterday
Raleigh, N.C. — Former Millbrook High School teacher and coach, Jeff Wooten, was remembered at a memorial service at the Millbrook gym Saturday at 11 a.m.
Wooten, who was known as "Coach Woo," passed away suddenly. According to his obituary, Wooten retired after a long career at the high school and was working as a driving instructor at Jordan Driving School.
