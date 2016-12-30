You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16l4T

— Former Millbrook High School teacher and coach, Jeff Wooten, was remembered at a memorial service at the Millbrook gym Saturday at 11 a.m.

Wooten, who was known as "Coach Woo," passed away suddenly. According to his obituary, Wooten retired after a long career at the high school and was working as a driving instructor at Jordan Driving School.