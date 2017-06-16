You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Former Franklin County Deputy David Warren Jacobs was arrested on assault charges Friday by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office Patrol Unit.

He is charged with felony assault serious bodily injury, misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Jacobs worked with the Sheriff's Office from July 7, 2015 to March 10, 2017.

He is being held in the Franklin County Detention Center with no bond.