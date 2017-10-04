You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A former Fort Bragg soldier was among the 58 people killed during a mass shooting on Sunday at a music festival in Las Vegas.

Sgt. 1st Class Charleston Hartfield, 34, was serving in the Nevada Army National Guard and was a Las Vegas Metro police officer when he was killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, according to the National Guard. Hartfield formerly served in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg.

"Sgt. First Class Charleston Hartfield was an All American Paratrooper for life and, as with all who wear the AA patch, he and his Family remain part of our legacy even in death," 82nd Airborne Lt. Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement. "By all accounts he was a special human being, someone who carried the best virtues and characteristics from this Division with him beyond his service here.

"This is a time of much suffering and tragedy, within our own borders and beyond. Our thoughts now are with the victims of violence and natural disaster in Las Vegas, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and elsewhere."

Hartfield was married and had two children.

Las Vegas police said 64-year-old Stephen Paddock shot and killed dozens of people from his high-rise hotel room at the Mandalay Bay hotel casino across the street from the festival before killing himself. At least 500 other people were injured.

Investigators were working on Wednesday to determine Paddock's motives for the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

“The biggest thing that sticks out from him, besides his enormous size, as tough as he was, that man was all love,” said Master Sgt. Lemuel Iniguez, a Nevada Army National Guard recruiter who led an Army combatives class with Hartfield for eight years. “He would do anything for his Soldiers, if they needed it, without question, without fail. He was that kind of a Soldier. If you were a good troop or needed help, he’d do anything for you.”