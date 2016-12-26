You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Additional sex offense charges were filed on Friday against Rodney Scott, the former basketball coach at Pine Forest High School in Fayetteville.

Scott, 50, of the 2300 block of Vestal Avenue, was originally charged in May with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child in connection with an alleged assault of a 14-year-old boy at Scott's home.

Since he was charged, more victims have come forward.

The most recent charges consist of two counts of indecent liberties with a child, but police said they are also investigating dozens of new allegations of abuse, some of which date to the 1990s.

"It's going to be a while. We're getting a lot of calls, and we're going to follow up on all of them," lead investigator Lt. John Somerindyke said.

Scott volunteered as a boys’ varsity basketball assistant coach at Pine Forest High from 2013 until this past January, according to Cumberland County Schools officials.

He also worked as a safe schools coordinator at Pine Forest High from August 2011 to June 2013 and as a substitute teacher from 1997 to 2010.

According to Scott's mother, he has also been a foster parent for several young boys and a coach of a boys’ basketball team that plays in a Christian basketball league.

Scott has remained at the Cumberland County Detention Center since his arrest on May 2. He is being held on a bond of $17 million.