— A former East Chapel Hill High School security guard and strength coach accused of sex crimes involving a student made his first court appearance Thursday.

Randy Sam Bradford, 49, of Chapel Hill, was employed by the school at the time of the incident, which was reported earlier this month. He is charged with one count of felony sex act with a student.

According to the school system, Bradford has no criminal record when he was hired. He was fired when officials learned of the allegations against him.

He started at the high school in April 2009. At that time, the school system said he went through a background check and had no record or allegations against him.

Bradford turned himself in at the Orange County Jail and was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

On Thursday, it was decided that a court-appointed attorney would represent him. His next court date is Jan. 27.