Former Cary police officer charged with assault

Posted 5 minutes ago

Michael William Amerson, 41, of Cary was arrested around 2:30 a.m. and charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

Cary, N.C. — A former officer with the Cary Police Department was arrested Sunday on assault charges, according to officials.

Officials said Amerson was not employed with the department recently.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

