Former Cary police officer charged with assault
Posted 5 minutes ago
Cary, N.C. — A former officer with the Cary Police Department was arrested Sunday on assault charges, according to officials.
Michael William Amerson, 41, of Cary was arrested around 2:30 a.m. and charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female.
Officials said Amerson was not employed with the department recently.
The incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
