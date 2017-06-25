You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A former officer with the Cary Police Department was arrested Sunday on assault charges, according to officials.

Michael William Amerson, 41, of Cary was arrested around 2:30 a.m. and charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

Officials said Amerson was not employed with the department recently.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story that will be updated.