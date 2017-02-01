You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 16-year-old former basketball player at Athens Drive High School is facing three felony charges in connection with a sex crime that allegedly happened on Dec. 14, according to Raleigh police.

Michael Armstrong, a junior who is currently enrolled in the Wake STEM Early College program at North Carolina State University's Centennial Campus, is facing two second-degree forcible sex offense charges and one kidnapping charge. According to authorities, the incident is alleged to have occurred in the locker room at Athens Drive High and was reported to the school resource officer on Dec. 15. Armstrong was charged Jan. 10.

According to Lisa Luten with the Wake County Public School System, Armstrong is still enrolled in the early college program.

His attorney, Melody Edwardo, said her client is not guilty and that they intend to take the case to trial.

Armstrong is out of jail on a $20,000 bond.

The case is scheduled to go to a grand jury Feb. 6