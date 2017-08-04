You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A storm swirling off the coast of Africa has the chance to become a named storm, and it could eventually affect the East Coast of the United States.

The system has an 80 percent chance of becoming a named storm, said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. Several forecast models show the storm tracking to the west over the next couple of days, and a couple of those models turn the storm northwest toward the U.S.

"(The models) swings it up here past the Bahamas, and it's pretty tough to tell what might happen after that," Gardner said. "This, of course, would be at least seven to 10 days down the road.

"So, this is something that we'll watch very closely, but (there's) plenty of time on that."

A second system is brewing off the northern coast of South America, Gardner said. That storm has a 50 percent chance of earning a name, but forecast models don't show it moving toward the States.

"(It) is likely to head toward Mexico," Gardner said. "This one does not look like it will have much of an impact on the United States."

The next two names to be given to storms will be Franklin and Gert.