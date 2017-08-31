You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— For the first time, visitors to the N.C. State Fair this October will be able to purchase beer and wine.

Wine and beer tasting flights will be available at the new Our State Public House in Heritage Circle. The Public House will showcase 40 breweries and 40 wineries from across the state.

Each wine or beer flight will include four different samples. Tickets cost $10 each and will be sold from noon to 8:30 p.m. There is a limit of one ticket per person. IDs will be checked at the door, and no one under 21 will be admitted.