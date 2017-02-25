

Read More The clouds we saw this afternoon will remain tonight and through the day tomorrow, although tomorrow's clouds could generate some sprinkles and maybe a light rainshower. Tomorrow may even take on a grayer look... The clouds we saw this afternoon will remain tonight and through the day tomorrow, although tomorrow's clouds could generate some sprinkles and maybe a light rainshower. Tomorrow may even take on a grayer look than what we saw today as our clouds may be lower and thicker. Wednesday may be a few degrees warmer than what we had today as well. Temperatures take off for Thursday and Friday with maybe an 80° somewhere in the viewing area.



