Check out these wind gusts! Wow!!
Check out these wind gusts! Wow!!
Check out these wind gusts! Wow!!
Published: 2017-02-25 13:19:37
Updated: 2017-02-25 13:19:37
Posted 1:19 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Weather history has been made.
Saturday marked the third time in February that the temperature in Raleigh hit 80 degrees or higher. The new record is the first time in the 130 years of recorded history that a February has had three days of temperatures that high.
HISTORY!!! First time in 130 year record that we've had 3 days in February with max temp of 80F or higher!— Greg Fishel (@gbfishel) February 25, 2017
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.