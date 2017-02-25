Weather

For first time in 130 years, February sees 3 days of 80-degree temps

Posted 1:19 p.m. today

Raleigh, N.C. — Weather history has been made.

Saturday marked the third time in February that the temperature in Raleigh hit 80 degrees or higher. The new record is the first time in the 130 years of recorded history that a February has had three days of temperatures that high.

