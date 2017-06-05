You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— For the third time in three months, Carrboro police officers discovered credit card skimmers at a gas station on N.C. Highway 54.

Officers found four skimmers at pumps at the Circle K at 102 N.C. Highway 54.

The skimmers were inside the pumps and only detectable after a physical inspection of the pumps.

Carrboro police recommend people who visit this Circle K do not pay by credit card at the gas pumps.

Authorities are working with the business and the North Carolina Department of Agriculture to find a solution.

Anyone who used a credit or debit card at a gas pump at this business should monitor their bank account for suspicious activity and file a police report in the jurisdiction where the unlawful use of the financial transaction card occurred.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Sgt. Daniels at 919-918-7418 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515.