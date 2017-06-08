You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18HTa

— Despite opposition from the state's Fraternal Order of Police, the House on Thursday gave final approval to legislation to loosen North Carolina's concealed-carry laws.

A press release dated Tuesday but given to reporters Thursday morning says the executive board of the state lodge held an emergency meeting Monday evening and voted to actively oppose House Bill 746.

According to the release, the organization "rarely takes a position on such bills, but its leadership says this most recent bill goes too far."

In a statement, FOP state President Randy Hagler said the group's main concern is allowing concealed carry without a concealed carry permit.

"Under the current law, an officer knows a person with a permit has been vetted by the Sheriff of his or her county of residence. That tells an officer a lot," Hagler said.

He said that, under House Bill 746, it would be up to the officer in the field to figure out whether someone is or is not legally entitled to carry a concealed weapon.

"It's just not workable," he said.

The North Carolina Association of Police Chiefs is also on record opposing the bill, as are some county sheriffs.

The House voted 64-51 without debate in favor of the bill, sending it to the Senate.