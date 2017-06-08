@NCCapitol

House OKs concealed gun bill, despite FOP opposition

By Laura Leslie

Raleigh, N.C. — Despite opposition from the state's Fraternal Order of Police, the House on Thursday gave final approval to legislation to loosen North Carolina's concealed-carry laws.

A press release dated Tuesday but given to reporters Thursday morning says the executive board of the state lodge held an emergency meeting Monday evening and voted to actively oppose House Bill 746.

According to the release, the organization "rarely takes a position on such bills, but its leadership says this most recent bill goes too far."

In a statement, FOP state President Randy Hagler said the group's main concern is allowing concealed carry without a concealed carry permit.

"Under the current law, an officer knows a person with a permit has been vetted by the Sheriff of his or her county of residence. That tells an officer a lot," Hagler said.

He said that, under House Bill 746, it would be up to the officer in the field to figure out whether someone is or is not legally entitled to carry a concealed weapon.

"It's just not workable," he said.

The North Carolina Association of Police Chiefs is also on record opposing the bill, as are some county sheriffs.

The House voted 64-51 without debate in favor of the bill, sending it to the Senate.

  • Robert Hartley Jun 8, 1:57 p.m.
    Criminals are already carrying concealed and law enforcement doesn't know about it so the FOP point is just to help establish a backwards PC imho.

  • Larry Fellers Jun 8, 1:54 p.m.
    More gun violence is on the way...

  • Mike Garzo Jun 8, 1:41 p.m.
    very well stated

  • Mike Garzo Jun 8, 1:40 p.m.
    In the article it was said "it leaves it up to the officer in the field to determine if a person can legally carried a concealed weapon" If the person tells the officer up front (required) then that would take the guess work out if it. If I was illegally in possession of a firearm why would I tell the officer I have one. If you can legally carry a firearm then you have already been vetted by the sheriff's dept in your county. So therefore the CC permit is just a piece of paper. In order to receive your purchase permit you have to submit your application to the sheriff of your county. According to what I have read they're saying without a CC permit the officer does not know if your legal to carry. If I tell you o have it, then I'm legal

  • Lance Cotten Jun 8, 1:11 p.m.
    if someone is found legally eligible to purchase a firearm then that person should be able to carry concealed without a permit. in another article i read it referred to gang members etc.. but the fact is that the gang banger's carry concealed anyway and most of them are convicted felons. The very people that obtain the current CC permits are NOT the ones committing the crimes!!

