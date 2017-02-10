You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Diced Gourmet Salads & Wraps opened their newest location on Monday near Cameron Village at 1028 Oberlin Road. The original location is on Kildaire Farm Road in Cary.

And, of course, Valentine's Day is among us, which means many local restaurants and bars are celebrating with dinner specials and events. You can check out a list of these here.

Wake County Restaurant News

Brewery Bhavana has posted “early March” as the anticipated opening of their new spot -- a brewery, taproom, dim sum restaurant, and flower shop located at 218 South Blount Street off Raleigh’s Moore Square in the former Tir na Nog space.

Soca, opening in the former Faire spot in Raleigh’s Cameron Village, posted on their Facebook page this week that they will open around March 1. Soca is brought to us by the owners of the popular eatery Buku. Where Buku tends to focus on updates of popular, approachable dishes from Asia, Soca will shift its eye to South and Central America with a menu bouncing between Colombia and Mexico, Trinidad and Puerto Rico and Jamaica and Chile.

In Cary there is something brewing at Cozzolino’s New York Style Pizza at the corner of Kildaire Farm and Penny Road. As of now, it is closed, but I’m hearing there are big plans in the works. Stay tuned as this story develops.

And finally, the good folks over at the Western Wake Farmers Market are trying to secure a “forever” home in partnership with the Town of Morrisville. It would be a wonderful addition to the community, and they need your support. If you are inclined, jump over to the site to see how you can contribute to make this a reality. Thanks!

Durham, Orange and Chatham Restaurant News

The News & Observer announced this week that Fullsteam Brewery will be adding a kitchen that will be run by chef Kyle McKnight of Highland Avenue Restaurant in Hickory. Sean Lilly Wilson, owner of Fullsteam, said Tuesday morning that he hopes to have the first phase of the kitchen open by the brewery’s seventh anniversary in August.

Wedgies Sandwich Shop opened Wednesday at the American Tobacco Campus in downtown Durham at 359 Blackwell Street. The original Wedgies, and thus its name, is located in the golfing community of Southern Pines.

Over near the Streets at Southpoint, I got word from Glenn Gillen that The Melting Pot is moving from its current location “around the corner” to the former Ai Fuji spot in the Southpoint Crossing shopping center at 202 NC Hwy 54. An employee at The Melting Pot confirmed the move and noted it would be sometime this summer.

Staying on that side of town, reader Jeff Cross shared with us that a new restaurant called Bua Thai is moving into the old Pale and Porter spot in Sutton Square shopping center on Fayetteville Road in Durham. The banner says opening March 15.

And in Chapel Hill, John Huisman (aka Triangle Explorer) shared that the Honeysuckle Tea House will open for the season on April 1. If you’ve never been, it is worth the trek.

Closings

This past Monday Café de los Muertos, a popular coffee shop on Hargett Street in downtown Raleigh, closed rather abruptly. Apparently there is new ownership in play, but no details have emerged yet about when they might reopen.

Food trucks

Anyone have any information on the Downtown Raleigh Food Truck Rodeo’s dates for 2017? We are a week into February and no dates have been posted. I would certainly would hate to see that event end. Truck calendars fill up early -- if anyone has any details, let me know.

Events

The Downtown Durham Food Tour has a few spots open for their next tour this Saturday. It will take place in the city’s center and highlight a few favorite new restaurants near DPAC and the Durham Bulls Stadium. Attendees will get to try all kinds of delicious cuisine from American to Japanese to South American. The meet up spot is the new beer garden, The Bullpen, and other stops include Basan and Luna.

Families Moving Forward in Durham is launching Chefs for Change, a fundraising dinner series that will pair the burgeoning Durham food scene with the needs of families experiencing homelessness. The series kicks off Feb. 20 with a launch party at the Rickhouse and will be followed by a dinner every other month (beginning in April) featuring a distinguished chef serving three or more courses. All proceeds from ticket sales benefit Families Moving Forward. The chef line-up will be announced at the launch party. Tickets to that are just $25.

The Lucy Daniels Center is proud to announce the inaugural Cooking for a Classic series. This event held at 1705 Prime in Raleigh throughout February and March will feature the talents of 16 local and regional chefs competing head to head to win a beautifully restored 1969 Corvette Stingray. The competition is structured tournament style, with two chefs paired together each night and the winner advancing to the next round until a champion is crowned.

Viceroy Durham will collaborate with Bull McCabes Irish Pub to celebrate the spring festival of Holi on March 11 on the lawn at Bull McCabes. The food will be a preview of the Thali style dishes that will be available when Viceroy opens for lunch service. The color fight will be taking place between noon and 3 p.m. with kid’s activities throughout the day, and DJs will keep the party going until 11 p.m.

DPAC is partnering again with Tyler’s Restaurant & Taproom and Sam’s Quik Shop to host the fifth annual Bull City Food and Beer Experience on March 12. The event features the Harris On stage Experience showcasing additional breweries and local food vendors, unlimited samplings and three floors of food and beverage options, so make sure you visit each level of DPAC’s lobbies for the full experience.

I’m going to just put this right here for my buddy Tim Coynesmith -- the Beer & Bacon Festival is coming up on April 8. Need I say more?

April 20-23 are the dates for TASTE, a huge culinary event that includes a series of culinary experiences. Now in its fourth year, TASTE invites and assembles more than 50 of the best chefs, culinary artisans, artists, brewmasters, sommeliers and mixologists in the local area. Enjoy “Grand Taste” signature experiences, where you can sample the area’s best chefs, spirits and craft beers, as well as special dinners and classes.

On April 30 from 5-10 p.m. at the Rickhouse in Durham, guests can sit back and watch the excitement while local, renowned chefs prepare a five course, farm-to-table feast showcasing local ingredients and inventive plate presentation right before your eyes. The Taste for a Cure event will begin with a cocktail hour at 5 p.m. where chefs will prepare the first course right before your eyes. Individual tickets are $225.

I got word from Lisa Jeffries that the Raleigh Food & Wine Festival has set their dates for this year as May 18-21, 2017. Go ahead and mark your calendar.

Food Bank Corner

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, a day that focuses around nice meals, flowers and candy. For our food-insecure neighbors in need, however, it’s just another day of making tough choices between paying rent or filling empty bellies. Do you have a Heart for Hunger this Valentine’s Day? Donate to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina now!