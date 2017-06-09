You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Featured Restaurant News

Transfer Co. Olde East, a food hall, market, and gathering place in downtown's historic Olde East neighborhood (in the former Carolina Coach garage and shop) announced their initial lineup of tenants this week. It will be located at 500 E. Davie Street. They include: Bolted Bread & Jubala Coffee; Angela Salamanca of Centro & Gallo Pelon; Videri Chocolate Factory; Locals Seafood with Person Street; Saxapahaw General Store; and Che Empanadas - with more to be announced. Thanks David Amann!

And that's the only food hall news to report.

Cousins Maine Lobster announced Friday morning that they will be tenants in the upcoming Morgan Street Food Hall in downtown Raleigh. The announcement was made via Twitter with a little help from the company's Shark Tank investor and partner Barbara Corcoran.

Wake County Restaurant News

We told you about this back in February, but the News & Observer reported this week that Tasu Asian Bistro has opened its second location, bringing its popular sushi and Asian fusion concept to Cary’s Waverly Place. Tasu’s food, which centers around sushi, covers the full range of Asian cuisine. Their other location is in Brier Creek; and they also own Shiki Sushi in Durham.

Something is happening at San Carlos in north Raleigh’s Falls Pointe Shopping Center. What exactly it is isn’t completely clear at this point. What we do know for sure, they are opening a location in Morehead City. No word yet on an open date. As far as the Raleigh location, all we know for sure is they are remodeling - according to a sign on the door. However, their Facebook page has an updated address in Morehead City. We will try and stay on top of this and let you know as things unfold. Here is their Facebook page. Thanks to reader Stacie Creech for bringing this to our attention.

And our source for all things Raleigh, Ashton Mae Smith tweeted out this week that Moore Square’s Brewery Bhavana in downtown Raleigh is now open for lunch every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Lunch is served 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with Saturday's lunch service running 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Also in downtown Raleigh, New Raleigh reported this week via their Twitter feed that The Remedy Diner is moving from their current location at 137 E. Hargett St. to the former P.G. Werth’s location at 927 W. Morgan St. No word on a timeline.

Durham, Orange & Chatham Restaurant News

Over in Carrboro, got word from John Huisman, aka Triangle Explorer, that Gray Squirrel Coffee, currently located inside Yesteryear Brewery, is moving around the corner into the former Bella’s spot at 360 E. Main Street.

Closings

Reader Valerie Marino shared with us that the Dickey’s BBQ in New Hope Commons in Durham has closed due to a lease violation.

Food Trucks

King’s Sandwich Shop, a staple in downtown Durham’s Central Park neighborhood for the past 75 years, rolled out King’s “on wheels” recently in a remodeled Airstream trailer according to the News & Observer. The “food truck” will officially debut this Saturday, June 10 from noon to 8 p.m. adjacent to their shop. Get all the details here.

And the food truck rodeos in Durham and Raleigh are back in full swing (they both have rodeos in June). Check out the Durham dates here and the Raleigh dates here.

A dozen food trucks will join the regular Holly Springs Farmers Market June 24 for the Park It in the Market Food Truck Rodeo. The rodeo is 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. across the street from Holly Springs Town Hall, 128 S. Main St., in the East Center Street Public Parking Lot. (The market starts at 8:30 a.m.) There also will be live music and children’s activities. Another food truck rodeo is scheduled Sept. 23.

Cary’s Downtown Chowdown (formerly known as the Chatham Street Chowdown) is leaving its East Chatham Street home and moving to the refurbished Academy Street for its next rodeo from noon to 5:30 p.m. June 25. Head to Academy Street between Chatham Street and Dry Avenue and the new Downtown Park. The Cary rodeo features 30 trucks, beer and wine vendors along with live music and seating areas. Other upcoming rodeos are July 30 and Oct. 1, all from noon to 5:30 p.m. Get all the details here.

Events

Triangle Restaurant Week concludes on Sunday (June 11). So there is still time to get out and enjoy the restaurants featuring three-course menu options and fixed pricing. Pricing for the event is $15 for a 3-course lunch, and $20,$25, $30 or $35 for a 3-course dinner. It is a great way to check out places you haven’t been before. Get a full list of participating restaurants.

Childhood friend Gordon Brown and his wife Lisa have some amazing children – and daughter Meredith is no exception. The Broughton High School junior has taken it upon herself to organize a road race, The Food Shuttle Garden Gallop 5k, to raise money for the Food Shuttle’s Camden Street Learning Garden. The race is on Saturday, June 10.

The next Chefs for a Change dinner is coming up on June 19. This dinner will feature chef/owner Seth Gross, chef Cece Lopez and chef Joe LaPorte from Pompieri Pizza and Bull City Burger and Brewery. Tickets are $75 and benefit Families Moving Forward.

La Farm's Lionel Vatinet will host his fifth annual Bread Bakers Guild of America Open House at La Farm Bakery in Cary on June 24. La Farm will offer behind-the-scene tours of the bakery, followed by a bread shaping demo, and an opportunity to see the bakers scoring and loading breads into and out of the hearth oven.

The North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association will hold the second annual NC Chef Showdown on August 21 in Raleigh’s historic downtown City Market. Participating chefs will present a dish to a distinguished panel of six judges and will prepare sample-sized offerings for approximately 200 attendees. Attendees will determine the recipients of the “Peoples’ Choice” awards, while the judges will select the 2017 NCRLA Chef of the Year.

Pittsboro’s annual PepperFest will be held on Sunday, Sept. 24, this year at the Great Meadow in Briar Chapel. PepperFest is a celebration of local food made by local chefs and food artisans featuring 40 different kinds of locally grown peppers prepared in hundreds of creative ways. Right now they are seeking chefs and food artisans to participate. June 20 is the deadline to submit your application.

Folks, listen up. I try to make it a habit not to tell people what to do (mainly because I don’t want them to tell me what to do, but I digress). Here is an exception. Go to this event! Trust me. And get your tickets EARLY! Speaking of which, tickets to the eighth annual TerraVita Food & Drink Festival, scheduled for Oct. 18-21 in and around Chapel Hill, are now on sale here. It will sell out. Trust me!

Food Bank Corner

Nearly 300,000 children in the Food Bank’s 34 counties rely on the free and reduced-cost meals at school to get them through the day. For them, summertime doesn’t mean a fun-filled vacation. For them, no school means no meals. Stop Summer Hunger is the Food Bank’s annual initiative to provide additional food to feed these children and their families during this season of increased need. A donation of $35 will feed a child for two months, a donation of $75 will feed a family of four for one month and a donation of $150 will feed a family of four for two months. Help reach the goal of 3.4 million meals before July 31 and ensure that children will receive the daily, nutritious meals they need to grow healthy and strong!

