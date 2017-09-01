You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— So how does something originally announced in June, 2015 on this very blog make it back into the “featured restaurant news” section? Well, if your name is Ashley Christensen and you just posted instagram photos of a “research tour” in Italy preparing for the opening of PooleSide Pie, that might work. According to her postings, look for PooleSide Pie to open in 2018 featuring Neapolitan-style, wood-fired pizza among other things. It will be adjacent to her Poole’s Diner (see what she did there?) on South McDowell Street in downtown Raleigh.

One more margarita at I Decumani. Thinnest crust yet, and lived up to the Napoli reputation for "soupy" pizza (in a great way)! AC loves soupy pizza as much as she loves soup...and that's a lot. A post shared by Pooleside Pie (@poolesidepie) on Aug 30, 2017 at 4:39am PDT

Wake County Restaurant News

So this doesn’t quite make the “Closings” section as the story continues to unfold. But what we do know is that the Apex location of Tyler’s in the Beaver Creek Commons shopping center in Apex will be closing this coming Tuesday (Sept. 6) after a 10 year run, according to Triangle Business Journal. But as that news got out, additional reports of potential partners appeared with hopes of keeping that location open. We will continue to watch this. In the meantime, you definitely have a few more days to get by (and maybe more) as well as the other Tyler’s locations in Durham and Carrboro.

Back over in downtown Raleigh, Morgan Street Food Hall & Market keeps getting tastier and tastier. It was announced this week that popular food truck Curry in a Hurry and Iyla’s Southern Kitchen will be joining the mix of food vendors . Curry in a Hurry is known for its wide variety of Kati Rolls, an Indian version of a burrito that is a popular street food, a wide selection of curry dishes and Naan sandwiches. Look for Iyla’s Southern Kitchen to offer signature dishes like Chicken and Waffles with homemade Pimento Cheese and Chow Chow slaw.

Staying in downtown Raleigh, we have a little more information on Kaiju Bowl & Bao thanks to the folks over at the News & Observer. We learned that Ken Yowell, who owns Oak City Meatball Shoppe and Calavera Empanadas and Tequila, will be opening Kaiju, possibly by year’s end. Yowell resists calling Kaiju just a ramen shop, saying that doesn’t go far enough, noting that it will serve a concept of Asian noodles and steamed buns and lots of surprises. Still no online presence yet, just a Twitter account at this point.

Also in downtown Raleigh, got a tweet from Hunter Butler that Phat Chicken has opened at 717 E. Martin St. serving up southern-style chicken with their own twist.

Continuing their growth in Wake County, Triangle Explorer pointed out that the second Wake County location of Chronic Tacos will open next Wednesday, Sept. 6. This one will open in North Raleigh next to Sprouts on Falls of the Neuse Road. They also have a location in Chapel Hill as well as one in Wake Forest.

Down in Holly Springs, back in June we told you that Springs Pizza & Wings, which took over the former Ricci’s space, had closed. Well, then we got word that Sunset Lake Bistro was taking over that space. Well, that never happened and now there is a sign up for some sort of Italian place. Let’s just say...stay tuned. Thanks Scott Eaton for your help in keeping up with this one!

Over in Clayton, got word from reader Emily Beddingfield that Clayton will soon be home to a new spot called Ingredient of Clayton, a farm to table restaurant and pub concept coming to 101 W. First St. They are utilizing a historic building and adding nearly 2,000 square feet and sharing a courtyard with a new coffee shop that is also coming in. Look for them to open in 2018.

Durham, Orange & Chatham Restaurant News

The Pie Hole in Durham, serving up sweet & savory pies from scratch along with signature coffee & drinks, will hold their grand opening on Labor Day weekend. They will be located at 810 Ninth Street.

Closings

Well that didn’t last long. Got word from one of our readers that Charlie Grainger’s on Chapel Hill Road in Morrisville closes today (Friday, Sept. 1) at 5 p.m. They just opened in February. But don’t fret, their website lists 16 new locations coming soon to North Carolina.

Got word from reader Matthew Cotton that the Greek Fiesta location in the Falls Pointe shopping center in North Raleigh has closed.

Over in Chapel Hill, got word that Italian restaurant, Vespa, on West Franklin Street has closed.

Food Trucks

Food Truck Thursdays are back in Knightdale. Every Thursday from September through November, Knightdale hosts a new truck at Knightdale Station Park for lunch and dinner. Just look for it from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm near the amphitheater (rain or shine - shelters are covered). Thanks to Mark Ginsburg for the heads up.

Art Sheppard notified me that Chapel Hill is bringing back the Rodeo on Rosemary. It will be held on Nov. 5 from noon to 4 p.m. (also same day as the Durham Rodeo…decisions, decisions).

And the food truck rodeos in Durham and Raleigh are back in full swing. The next Durham rodeo is Sunday, Sept. 3. Check out the Durham dates here and the Raleigh dates here.

Events

Tickets for Beericana Craft Beer and Music Festival are on sale now. Beericana will take place again in Holly Springs on September 9 and will feature 70 breweries, 16 food trucks and thousands of beer lovers.

Join host chef Teddy Diggs of Il Palio at the Siena Hotel in Chapel Hill on September 14 for Festa Italiana, a Friends of the James Beard Benefit Dinner. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m. on the terrace with hors d’oeuvres, games of bocce and a silent auction. Dinner begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Il Palio dining room and is followed by a live auction. Tickets are $185.

Pittsboro’s annual PepperFest will be held on September 24 at the Great Meadow in Briar Chapel. PepperFest is a celebration of local food made by local chefs and food artisans featuring 40 different kinds of locally grown peppers prepared in hundreds of creative ways.

Tickets to the eighth annual TerraVita Food & Drink Festival (@TerraVitaFest), scheduled for Oct. 18-21 in and around Chapel Hill, are now on sale now. It will sell out. Trust me!

On Oct. 12, the local chapter of the March of Dimes will bring back their Signature Chefs Auction. The gathering of talented chefs from around the Triangle will be held at The Garden on Millbrook beginning at 6:30 p.m. A full list of chefs will be released soon. Get all the details on their website here.

The Underground Kitchen hosts its second pop up dinner in Raleigh on Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. Attendees will experience the great outdoors and a deliciously rustic, multi-course dinner in a wilderness-within- the-city locale. Virginia-based celebrity chef J. Ponder will pull out all the stops with a flavorsome exploration of aged meats, time-tested techniques, and truffle wine pairings!

On Sunday, Sept. 10 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Raleigh's Mandolin Restaurant will hold their second annual BBQ Fundraiser to benefit the Interfaith Food Shuttle. It will be held across the street from Mandolin at the corner of Fairview and Oberlin Road. They will have live music and lots of great food and drink prepared by chef Sean Fowler which has been donated by Cheney Bros. food distributors, Topo distillery, Locals Seafood, Videri Chocolate, Neuse River Brewing, Lynnwood Brewing and Mandolin Sauces.

Relish Craft Kichen & Bourbon Bar will host their 2nd Annual Mac & Cheese Throwdown for Hope on Sunday, Sept. 17 from 6-9 p.m. Benefiting the Hope Center at Pullen, the event features chefs from around the Triangle showing off their "mac and cheese" talent. They will have a bartender competition as well. Tickets in advance are $25.

Mix 101.5 will host their Savor the Triangle event on Wednesday, Sept. 20 to benefit the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle. It will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Kerr Scott Building at the NC State Fairgrounds. Over 20 restaurants (so far) are participating. G

Also on Sept. 10, the Leonard-Mobley Small Farm Fund will host their 4th Annual Dinner in the Meadow benefit hosted by WUNC’s Frank Stasio and featuring dishes prepared by Triangle area and regional chefs. Held in Franklin County, the dinner is $100 per person.

Food Bank Corner

Our friends at the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will be holding a Students Against Hunger food drive from October through December for schools in the area. Participants in the Students Against Hunger campaign collect food and funds from October 2 through December 2. Competing schools must deliver their donations to our warehouse by noon on Saturday, December 2. There are lots of creative ways for your child’s school to participate. Register your school and get all the details here.

Sean Lennard covers the Triangle food scene on his site Triangle Food Blog.