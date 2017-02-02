You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17DUg

More on this Las Gringas food truck

Las Gringas food truck, based out of Raleigh, is named after the signature Mexican dish. The variety of taco uses a flour tortilla as a base and is topped with queso oxaco, carne al pastor, pineapple and salsa roja or verde. Owner Marco Espinola said the pineapple gives the slow-cooked meat it's unique and sweet flavor.

The menu includes four different kinds of slow-cooked marinated meats: pork, chicken, chorizo and beef in a variety of forms and entree combinations.

“We try to be really authentic, follow our family recipes," Espinola said. "We're home cooking. We have steak that we marinate for four hours with lemon juice and some spices."

"I've been cooking all my life," he said. "I was working for franchise restaurants and finally, I thought, 'what am I doing?' I can do my own stuff, and I can create whatever I want."

With a taco plate or burrito, customers enjoy rice, beans and homemade chips and salsa. The meal is finished off with authentic and homemade Mexican churros and sour cream.

Since its opening in 2015, Las Gringas has been a hit in Knightdale, Cary and Raleigh, and plans to cover more of the Triangle. The truck has made appearances at local breweries, apartment complexes, rodeos and downtown events.

'We're not going to be your average taco truck," Espinola said.