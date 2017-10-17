You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19QfU

— For the 14th consecutive year, as part of Food Lion Hunger Relief Day, those attending the N.C. State Fair on Thursday October 18 will receive free admission to the fair with a donation of five cans of Food Lion brand items to benefit the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and other food banks around the state.

Since 1993, more than 5 million pounds of food have been collected at the N.C. State Fair. More than 400 volunteers work each gate at the fair to collect donations throughout the day. The goal for this year’s Food Lion Feeds Hunger Relief Day is to raise 210,000 meals, or 250,000 pounds of food.

Commissioner of Agriculture Steve Troxler has issued a challenge to the community to raise even more food.

If this year’s goal is met, the N.C. State Fair will donate $1,000 to the Food Bank. If donations reach 275,000 pounds, the fair will donate $2,500. If donations reach 300,000 pounds or more, $5,000 will be donated.

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC distributes food to more than 630,000 individuals in their 34-county service area who live in food insecure households.