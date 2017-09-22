You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19Bsu

Many people worry about their pets during a hurricane, but imagine having to take care of dozens of dogs during a storm.

A Canine Companions for Independence, a non-profit organization that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs, facility in Orlando lost power during Hurricane Irma. The big job was to scramble and make sure that all 48 dogs were safe and secure.

The center was covered in downed trees, and after three days the power was still off. The dogs had to go to foster homes.

"We started making phone calls to local puppy raisers, volunteers, and within six hours, we had all 48 dogs in homes," said CCI trainer Adele Moses.

Some took one dog, others took two, but puppy raiser Jeanne Curtain had her hands full.

"We took nine dogs from professional training. We have two puppies for Canine Companions that we're raising. Then, we have two dogs, so 13 altogether," Curtain said. "Meal times were exciting. I would dish everybody's up and by the time I got the last one down, I could go back and take the first one up, they were finished eating."

They slept in her dining room-turned-kennel. Everyone got a play session outside, half hour in the morning, half hour in the day and half hour in the evening.

Six days later, power came back on and the puppy playcation was over.

"I'm sure there were plenty of people that were like, 'Oh no. I don't want to give them back,'" said Moses.

Curtain said there were a couple of people who were sad to give the puppies up, but that no one gave them trouble.