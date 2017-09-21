You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— For hundreds of people who live in flooded neighborhoods in the Bonita Springs community in southwest Florida, the sign stating “road under water” may be the understatement of the century.

Twelve days after Hurricane Irma hit, water still covers the road in front of Maria Mejicanos’ home. Two days ago, the water was still inside her house.

“Nothing here is good,” she said.

The floodwaters destroyed a bed Mejicanos bought two months ago and everything in her living room is covered in mold.

“My job is cleaning the houses. My vacuum is gone,” she said.

A few blocks away, Lori Norman waded through knee-deep water to check on her house. All the homes in her neighborhood now look like waterfront property, and there’s an awful stench in the air.

“It’s hard to describe, rotting stuff. I think it’s a combination of sewage and garbage,” she said. “[When you look at the water] it’s filthy and it’s slimy and it’s got all kinds of stuff in it. There’s snakes in it. There’s gators in it.”

Despite worries about being a caretaker for her 90-year-old mother, Norman is trying to stay strong.

“I’m 64, she’s 90. It’s overwhelming when you look at it like that,” she said. “You just put one foot in front of the other and move on. Probably when it’s all over is when it will hit me.”

Mejicanos is relying on her faith to get her through.

“Everybody needs everybody. All this place is poor people,” she said. “I’m praying for God to take control.”

The Salvation Army is bringing food and supplies to the Bonita Springs community, but one resident said many people staying in their flooded homes won’t come to the door because they’re afraid of being deported.

It could be more than a month before the area completely dries out, officials said.