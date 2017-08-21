Local News
Florida-bound plane makes emergency landing at RDU
Posted 9:39 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A plane headed for Palm Beach made an emergency landing at RDU on Monday, according to airport officials.
A spokesperson at the airport said the Jet Blue flight landed safely around 9:15 a.m. after experiencing mechanical issues on-board. The flight was headed to Florida from New York.
No injuries were reported.
