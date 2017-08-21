You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18t5e

— A plane headed for Palm Beach made an emergency landing at RDU on Monday, according to airport officials.

A spokesperson at the airport said the Jet Blue flight landed safely around 9:15 a.m. after experiencing mechanical issues on-board. The flight was headed to Florida from New York.

No injuries were reported.