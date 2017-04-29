You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— There are still around a dozen roads closed in Wayne County due to flooding, according to Craig Brown, the county's emergency management director.

Wayne County resident Chris Odum said he's devastated.

He said he has lost everything in and outside of his warehouse, including five million bees. He's a government worker and a bee keeper. Flooding from the Little River wiped out nine crates of bees.

"My bee hives had all floated, and they're in the corner there," he said. "All that there that's in the corner is bee hive. And the rest of it is under water."

That's not all that submerged. Odum had just returned from working overseas. He had 18 creates of household goods waiting for him at his warehouse. All of it has been damaged or destroyed.

"So I had all my household goods," Odum said. "Bedrooms, living room, appliances, everything,"

His warehouse sits on Claridge Nursery Road. It's about 150 yards from the Little River.

Resident Jacki Davis and her family still can't get over how fast the water came and how long its decided to stay.

"It's terrible because most of the residents here have not gotten over Matthew and some people are still devastated going toward the Kinston area," Davis said.

Odum said he's lost around $250,000 worth of personal and business related goods. He also said he's not getting any help from FEMA.

"I know they've done a stellar job in places like Seven Springs," Odum said. "But I think they forgot about us up here."

His warehouse also flooded in 1999 and again in 2016 during Hurricane Matthew.​