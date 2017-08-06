Local News
Flooding causes ceiling to cave in at Fayetteville nursing home
Posted 7:25 a.m. today
Fayetteville, N.C. — The ceiling of a Fayetteville nursing home caved in Saturday as a result of flooding, officials said.
Around 7:30 p.m., emergency officials responded to the Campbellton Healthcare Center located at 2461 Legion Road. At the scene, they determined that the sprinkler system had turned on, causing the nursing home to flood and the ceiling to partially collapse.
Officials have not stated if any residents were injured in the accident.
