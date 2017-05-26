You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The highly-anticipated aqua park at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex will open on Saturday, June 3!

Shark Wake Park, which is billed as the largest floating obstacle course on the East Coast, features trampolines, monkey bars, climbing towers, slides and more, “offering different challenge levels and fun for the young and young at heart,” the release states.

Reservations for the aqua park are recommended, and can be made at: www.sharkwakepark.com

Crews are working to set up the aqua park, and the City of North Myrtle Beach is livestreaming the process on their YouTube Channel.