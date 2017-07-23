Local News
Flight lands safely at RDU after experiencing mechanical issues
Posted 12:01 p.m. today
Updated 12:03 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — A Triangle-bound United Airlines flight landed safely at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday after experiencing mechanical issues.
Around 11:35 a.m., the flight landed in Raleigh and was towed to the gate. A spokeswoman with the airport said the plane, Flight 3750, was coming from Newark, New Jersey.
