Local News

Flight lands safely at RDU after experiencing mechanical issues

Posted 12:01 p.m. today
Updated 12:03 p.m. today

United Airlines is under fire again! A video posted on Facebook shows a passenger being violently pulled out of his seat and taken out of the plane by security.

Raleigh, N.C. — A Triangle-bound United Airlines flight landed safely at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday after experiencing mechanical issues.

Around 11:35 a.m., the flight landed in Raleigh and was towed to the gate. A spokeswoman with the airport said the plane, Flight 3750, was coming from Newark, New Jersey.

