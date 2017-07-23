You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Triangle-bound United Airlines flight landed safely at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Sunday after experiencing mechanical issues.

Around 11:35 a.m., the flight landed in Raleigh and was towed to the gate. A spokeswoman with the airport said the plane, Flight 3750, was coming from Newark, New Jersey.