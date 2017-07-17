You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officials at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport say some crew members left an American Airlines flight Sunday after another crew member passed gas.

According to the airport officials, the smell caused the crew members to experience eye irritation, and EMS responded to the plane.

There was no issue with the flight or plane, officials said, and no passengers were present.

Officials did not say which flight was affected or when the incident occurred.