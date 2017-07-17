Local News

Flight crew evacuates plane at RDU over 'passed gas'

Posted 10:02 a.m. today
Updated 10:12 a.m. today

Raleigh, N.C. — Officials at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport say some crew members left an American Airlines flight Sunday after another crew member passed gas.

According to the airport officials, the smell caused the crew members to experience eye irritation, and EMS responded to the plane.

There was no issue with the flight or plane, officials said, and no passengers were present.

Officials did not say which flight was affected or when the incident occurred.

  • Tracy Spaine Jul 17, 11:26 a.m.
    Really!!! What the heck are you guys doing?? This is a b story s to report. Find hard news.

  • Jamie Aycock Jul 17, 11:17 a.m.
    Pathetic. more flatulent reporting.

  • Matt Page Jul 17, 11:16 a.m.
    Somebody trolled the local news stations big time

  • Angus Young Jul 17, 10:44 a.m.
  • Brad Greene Jul 17, 10:27 a.m.
    Come on WRAL. I can't believe you got suckered into posting this story. Not only are you late with it, its appears to be fake news. Check your competitor, New and Observer. They actually got an "official" statement from an American Airlines official saying this is not true. Make a few phone calls before you post something. Shame on you.

  • William Sherman Jul 17, 10:18 a.m.
    If this is accurate--must have been potent enough to bleach a brick...

  • Matt Bliga Jul 17, 10:10 a.m.
    This has to be fake news

  • Matt Page Jul 17, 10:09 a.m.
    This has got to be a joke

  • James Marley Jul 17, 10:09 a.m.
    More poor reporting by WRAL. It was not over passed gas. Does WRAL do any research at all prior to reporting the news?

    https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/nation-now/2017/07/17/american-airlines-says-passed-gas-did-not-cause-flight-evacuation/483617001/