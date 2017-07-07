You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Goldsboro teen is facing several charges after he broke into a home while fleeing from police Thursday night.

Authorities responded to Bee’s Town at 905 Slocumb St. at about 10:50 p.m. after a woman reported that her purse had been stolen from her parked car.

The woman gave a description of the man, who fled on foot and entered a home in the 1100 block of Newsome Street when approached by officers, police said.

After attempting to make contact with residents of the home, officers found Aaron Devon Smith hiding under a mattress inside a bedroom.

The homeowner said she did not know Smith, and no damage was done and no items were missing from her home.

Smith, 17, of 312 Goldleaf Drive, was charged with breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering and resisting arrest. He was being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under $1,000 secured bond.