— Police are looking for two men believed to have exposed themselves at and near Trinity Park in Durham in recent weeks.

A woman said she was at the playground in the park with her 7- and 9-year-old children on Sept. 22 when she saw a man sitting at a nearby table pull down his pants and touch himself.

At first, she said, she didn't believe what she saw. Then, as she went to grab her children and alert another mother at the park, the man hopped on a green moped and left the area.

"I think it’s a trauma for them," she said of her children. "It was trauma for me, and I’m an adult."

The woman said she hasn't been able to sleep since the incident, but she returned to Trinity Park on Monday for the first time since it happened.

"I come back because my little kids like so much this park," she said. "I love this place, too, and I want to come back."

Four days earlier, another woman was walking home near the park when a man pulled up alongside her in a red pickup and exposed himself, police said.

He was described as being in his 50s and having grayish black hair.

The man near the playground was described as being in his 30s, about 5 feet 6 inches and 160 pounds, with reddish-orange hair.