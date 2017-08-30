You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

A new study reveals that credit score has a much bigger impact than many people realize on the interest you pay on car loans.

The most important way to save when you finance a car is to make sure your credit score is top notch.

Compared to an excellent credit score, WalletHub's latest car financing report found buyers with only fair credit will spend an extra $6,282 in interest over the life of a five-year, $20,000 financing loan. That amounts to around five times more than a person with excellent credit.

The report also shows the average loan interest rate for a new car is 16 percent less than the average used car loan.

WalletHub advises financing with the car manufacturer or at a credit union for the best rates, but it is very important to shop around.

Consumer Reports says to get the best deal on a car loan, put as much time into researching your loan as the car itself.

Now is the time buy a car, if you're in the market for a new vehicle. Cars are sitting longer in dealers' lots than at any time since 2009, so there are deals.