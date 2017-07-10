You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Five people were have been arrested in Fayetteville following a four month human trafficking investigation.

Fayetteville police began investigating in March and found that information indicating the promotion and advertisement of sexual services was posted on victims’ webpages.

The victims were coerced and forced to engage in sexual activities through fear of physical violence, investigators said.

Jeremy Shane Gentry Jr., 22, who is listed as homeless, was charged with felony promotion of prostitution, felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking of an adult victim and felony conspiracy to commit negligent child abuse causing serious physical injury.

Stanley Dwayne Olaf Koberger, 24, of the 100 block of Alan Parker Circle in Spring Lake, was charged with human trafficking of an adult victim and felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking of an adult victim.

Kelly Brooke Morrison, 23, of the 5400 block of Jackson Street in Hope Mills, was charged with felony negligent child abuse causing serious physical injury.

Jonathan Michael Becker, 19, of the 7500 block of Branchwood Circle in Fayetteville, and Shirley Weatherholt-Becker, 45, of the 5600 block of Camden Road in Fayetteville were each charged with felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking of an adult victim.

All five were being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center Monday night. Morrison was being held under $50,000 secured bond while the rest were being held under $100,000 secured bond.

Anybody who knows or has been a victim of human trafficking is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-433-1885 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.