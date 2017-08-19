You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A serious wreck involving five cars shut down U.S. Highway 70 near Cheek Road Saturday night around 9 p.m.

There was at least one serious injury, but no injuries were life-threatening, officials said. One driver was charged. According to officials, alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The road could remain closed for the rest of Saturday night and early Sunday.