Five cars involved in alcohol-related wreck on US 70
Posted 10:43 p.m. yesterday
Updated 7:48 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — A serious wreck involving five cars shut down U.S. Highway 70 near Cheek Road Saturday night around 9 p.m.
There was at least one serious injury, but no injuries were life-threatening, officials said. One driver was charged. According to officials, alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The road could remain closed for the rest of Saturday night and early Sunday.
