— A fisherman found a body in the Cape Fear River on Thursday afternoon, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

Tom Ferrell, 62, was fishing along the bank of the river. After seeing the body about 5:40 p.m., he called his son, Jackson Ferrell.

“My dad found it, and he called me,” the 26-year-old said. “He was fishing down at the river, and he thought it was a catfish or something. It was on the other side of the river and floating down and got hung on the tree.

“A boat came by and asked my dad if he knew what it was.”

That’s when they learned it was the body of a man.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Fayetteville Police Department were trying to determine jurisdiction as authorities made their way to the scene. The Fire Department was launching a boat from Riverside to head up stream.

The scene is off Carver Falls Road, not far from ZipQuest property. It is also not far from the bridge of the Outer Loop, or future Interstate 295.

Jackson Ferrell said it appeared the body had been in the water for some time.