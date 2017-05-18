You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Severe thunderstorms fired up Friday afternoon along the North Carolina-Virginia line, where communities in Halifax and Caswell counties saw 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

That same risk dips south into North Carolina on Saturday, and by late afternoon all of the state has the likelihood to see rain and thunderstorms.

"I'd say the earlier the better if you want to enjoy the outdoors on Saturday," said WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel.

Saturday morning and afternoon will still be warm, with highs reaching 87 degrees, before storms move in from the north and east. They will progress across the state to the southwest, leaving much cooler temperatures for Sunday.

The risk that any storms turn severe is very slight.

"We get into it tomorrow, but just slightly," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "The one out of five risk – the lowest risk for severe weather – in the northern part of North Carolina for tomorrow, that just means some isolated thunderstorms."

Thunderstorms will be over by Sunday, but it will still be cloudy with a slight change for sprinkles or showers. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

"Sunday, as the front sags south of us, we may actually be overcast most of the day with a northeasterly wind that will hold temperatures down significantly," Fishel said.

Thunderstorms and showers will extend into next Wednesday for a wet week ahead.

"Monday we have scattered showers and storms with a 50 percent chance of rain during the day," WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said. "30 percent chance on Tuesday, 50 percent chance on Wednesday."

"Once we get into Wednesday, it's possible we get into a drier, less humid scenario," Maze said.