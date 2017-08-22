You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— As I get older, I look back at all of the things I have had the good fortune to experience, knowing that, some day, that list will stop growing.

Well, I'm nowhere near ready for the cessation of that growth pattern, and yesterday's eclipse was certainly a very worthy addition.

It's just remarkable to me that the ratio of the moon's diameter to the sun's diameter is about the same as the ratio of the earth-moon distance to the earth-sun distance, thus allowing us to see a total solar eclipse, while still being able to see the sun's outer atmosphere.

If any of those numbers are a little different, all of this is for nought. Maybe there's something providential about that? Later this week, I'll post a blog with a bit more detail, but for now, suffice it to say I'm in recovery mode and still trying to process what I experienced yesterday!