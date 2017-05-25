You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Pittsburgh-based finance company First National Bank plans to open a new regional headquarters in downtown Raleigh, according to the company.

In a news release on Tuesday, the company said it released plans to move into a new 22-story building at 501 Fayetteville St., fronting City Plaza. FNB will be the anchor tenant of the 150,000-square-foot building.

Dubbed "FNB Tower" in the release, the company said the new building will have nearly 240 residential apartment units and street-level retail spaces. FNB will take up 40,000 square feet with options to expand.

“We are proud of the significant statement and commitment that FNB Tower makes to our clients, employees and communities we serve in Raleigh and across the state of North Carolina,” said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., president and chief executive officer of FNB Corporation and First National Bank. “Our ability to work collaboratively across business lines in centralized locations such as this new regional headquarters building is essential to our success and the success of our clients.”

Groundbreaking will take place in December, and the building is estimated to be completed by summer 2019.

“In addition to serving as a new highlight of our skyline, FNB Tower will create space and jobs that contribute to the ongoing revitalization that has made Raleigh one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S.," Raleigh Mayor Nancy McFarlane said in the release. "We value FNB’s obvious commitment to our region and look forward to working together in a shared effort to help Raleigh and our surrounding communities thrive.”