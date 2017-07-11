You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Six months after moving into the Executive Mansion with her husband, Gov. Roy Cooper, Kristin Cooper says she is working hard to make her own mark on North Carolina.

She already has visited 20 of the state's 100 counties and says she plans to visit the rest before the governor's first is up in 2020.

"When you get down to everyday basics, people are very much the same. They care about their families. They care about their elderly parents and their kids and paying for college and their dogs," she said. "I have really learned a lot just going around to talking to people and seeing what concerns them, and then I bring that back (to the governor) or I add it to my little store of knowledge."

Kristin Cooper has served for 14 years as a guardian ad litem, representing children in foster care in the state court system. She said she hopes to use her experience and passion to try to help find solutions to childhood poverty, hunger, literacy and abuse.

"You start at birth building healthy, functional human beings, and you have healthy, functional citizens and a healthy, functioning state," she said.

The Coopers have been married for 25 years, and their three adult daughters all grew up in politics. So, Roy Cooper's campaign for governor last year after 16 years as attorney general was a family decision.

"Roy would not have done this step if all of us weren't on board," Kristin Cooper said. "The first people that he asked, the first person he asked was me, and I said, 'Yes, I think it's a great idea.'"

She said she has no regrets after the first six months, but she does wish her husband could have a little more fun.

"I think he knew he had a hard job ahead of him when we came in, and we were pretty well prepared," she said.