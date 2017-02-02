You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17DQO

A child in western North Carolina died Jan. 24 from complications associated with the flu, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The child’s hometown and gender were not released to protect the family’s privacy.

“If there is any positive to come from this tragedy, we hope it will be that people understand even though flu is a very common virus, it can cause serious and even deadly infections in some people," said Acting State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. "We extend our deepest sympathies to this child’s family.”

DHHS said that 19 adult flu-related deaths have been reported in the state this flu season, and 14 of those deaths were people over age 65.

The Centers for Disease Control said eight pediatric flu deaths have been reported in other states across the country.