— Three people were hospitalized early Monday morning after the home they were in caught fire.

Four people – three men and a woman – were in the home at 313 Irelan Drive in Raleigh when fire broke out just after 12:30 a.m.

Two people made it out of the home, and the other two were found inside by firefighters. One person who escaped the fire was not injured, but the other three were taken to a local hospital. According to witnesses, at least one person had to receive CPR.

Authorities did not identify any of the people, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Firefighters returned to the scene shortly after extinguishing the fire when flames rekindled.